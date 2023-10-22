Two men arrested in Iron County after high-speed police chase

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men, both 21, were arrested early Saturday after the report of a stolen vehicle and an Interstate 15 chase authorities say reached 120 mph.

According to arrest documents for Wyatt Anthony Meadows and Dominick David Adamson, Iron County dispatchers were notified before dawn on Saturday of a stolen vehicle being tracked by its owner. It was on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 50 at the time of the owner’s report, charging documents say.

An Enoch City Police official spotted the vehicle near milepost 62, and ran the plate to verify it was the stolen vehicle, the two men’s arrest documents say. The officer called for additional units.

“Once another unit was behind me and passed exit 78 in Parowan, I activated my lights to perform a traffic stop,” the arrest affidavits say. “The vehicle failed to yield. I then activated my siren and the vehicle sped up to approximately 107 miles per hour. At this time, I informed dispatch I was in a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour at times during the pursuit.”

The driver, Meadows, was also passing vehicles on the right shoulder and cutting off vehicles in its attempt to get away, the affidavits say.

“The suspect vehicle exited into Beaver after having two tires disabled. The vehicle ended up wrecking on a dirt road into a fence. Both occupants then exited the vehicle and fled on foot with a backpack. A foot pursuit ensued and both suspects were ordered to stop and show us their hands. Both suspects failed to comply with commands, but were eventually cut off and taken into custody. One suspect was carrying a backpack and threw it in the field as he was fleeing on foot.”

The vehicle and backpack were searched, and officers found drug paraphernalia, and credit cards and identification cards not belonging to the men in custody. Knives also were found, the statements say.

Adamson refused to give his name, but was identified by documents in the backpack. Post Miranda, both Adamson and Meadows declined to talk to police and requested attorneys.

Meadows and Adamson both were arrested for investigation of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Seven counts of unlawful acquire/possess/transfer financial card, a third-degree felony

Two counts of unlawfully possess ID of another, documents of 1-2 individuals, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

In addition to the alleged crimes they shared, each man is being held for investigation of:

Meadows:

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Fail to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

No valid license, never obtained, an infraction

Adamson:

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor

Both Meadows and Adamson were ordered to be held without bail in the Iron County Correctional Facility.