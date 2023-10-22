Man shot, critically injured Sunday morning in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest Sunday morning in West Jordan.

The shooter is not yet in custody, Officer Aleya Mason, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The gunshot call was dispatched at about 5:04 a.m., and officers responded to the area of the Village Apartments, near 7050 S. Temple St.

“Both the suspect and victim had fled the scene prior to police arrival,” Mason said. “The victim was located a short distance away from the scene, and was discovered to have a gunshot wound in the chest. He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

“The suspect remains outstanding.”

Mason said information about the alleged shooter is not being released due to the ongoing investigation, but “we do not believe there’s any threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation and we don’t know the motive at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.