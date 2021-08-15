Man found deceased in Midvale canal

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man’s body was found Sunday in a Midvale canal associated with the Jordan River.

Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the body was noticed, face down in the canal, at about 7 a.m. by someone walking by the site, at about 7700 South.

“Officers responded and pulled the man out of the water,” Hansen said. “It appears he had been deceased for several days.”

The victim was a 70-year-old man who is known to be homeless, Hansen said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Hansen said. The water was only three to four feet deep in the canal, which is used for irrigation, he said.