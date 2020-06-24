Man in serious condition after stabbing on TRAX train near Sandy

SANDY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed on a TRAX train Wednesday morning.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily the victim was riding on a southbound blue line train, but it’s not clear exactly where the stabbing took place.

The victim got off the train at Crescent View Station in Sandy, where he was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect fled the area but was quickly taken into custody.

No other passengers were injured, Arky said. UTA police are investigating the stabbing.

There are no delays as a result of the incident.

