Man jailed after alleged sexual assault in Utah State U. dorm

LOGAN, Utah, April 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man has been booked into the Cache County Jail for an alleged assault in a Utah State University dorm room.

Ismael Kalani Vaifoou was booked on suspicion of:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Two counts of criminal trespass within a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Campus police were notified in the early hours of Sunday that a sexual assault had been reported on campus.

“Upon arrival I was informed that a suspect had been located by the name of Ismael (Izzy) Kalani Vaifoou,” a probable cause statement filed by the USU Police officer says.

“It was reported by several individuals who live in (a dorm) on USU campus that Izzy was seen walking around in (a) building and that it was reported that he entered several suites on several different floors.”

The building’s apartments can be accessed by those with keys, and bedrooms within the apartments also have keys, the statement says.

A woman living in a two-bedroom suite told officers she “she was woken up by doors opening and closing coming from inside the suite,” the probable cause statement says. “She then texted her roommate who lives in the same suite different room, to see what was going on.”

The first woman “then reported that Izzy then entered her room and took a step towards her bed to which she stated ‘who the hell are you,’ at which point she reported Izzy left.”

The woman in the second room told officers Vainfoou entered her bedroom while she was asleep.

“She stated to officers that she awoke to find Izzy laying in her bed next to her in only his underwear. It was reported that (the second woman) pushed him and told him to get out.” The second woman said the suspect then got up, put his clothes on, and left her room, the statement says.

People who encountered the second woman after the incident said she reported that Vaifoou had touched her under her underwear.

Police say witnesses reported Vaifoou entered two other suites, at least one of which was occupied by a man.

“He reported that Izzy entered his apartment and Izzy disclosed to him that he was intoxicated and that he had entered a dark apartment and asked if ‘I should be there and a girl said no.’ The male witness “then left Izzy in the hallway as he went to see if anyone needed help.”

Responding officers found Vaifoou on another floor of the same building, and detected an odor of alcohol, “as well as other indicators showing signs of impairment due to alcohol. Izzy was transported to the USU Police Department which is where he was upon my arrival,” the reporting officer wrote.

Vaifoou was interviewed after being read his Miranda Rights, which he said he understood, the police statement says.

“Izzy eventually admitted to entering the apartment belonging to (the two women.) He stated that he had taken off his clothing down to his underwear and got into bed with (victim 2) and was laying next to her. He stated that he then touched her breasts, vagina, and butt,” while she was asleep, the probable cause statement says.

“Izzy then asked (victim 2) if she wanted to have sex at which time she woke up and pushed him away. Izzy stated that he then got dressed and left the apartment.

“It should be noted that none of the involved parties knew the suspect Ismael Kalani Vaifoou personally just recognized him as someone in the building.”

The statement says Vaifoou was able to enter rooms and suites because some residents leave their doors unlocked or tamper with the locks so they don’t latch.

Vaifoou was booked into jail at 3:40 a.m., jail records indicate. They also show that bail has not yet been set.