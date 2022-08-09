Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant.

The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday.

“The infant was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital where he is in critical condition,” says Harder’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department.

“In speaking with medical staff at the hospital, the infant was suffering from brain bleeding and a skull fracture. It was also noted the child had what appeared to be older brain injuries.

“In an interview with detectives, David admitted that he has shaken the infant on multiple occasions, and the injury that prompted the 911 call occurred after one of those episodes.”

The statement continued, “It is unknown if the infant will survive at this time.”

Harding was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated child abuse – knowingly or intentionally, a second-degree felony.

He was booked into the Weber County jail, where he was ordered to be held without bail.