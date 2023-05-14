Man jailed after armed kidnapping, assaults in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, May 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man was booked on three felony charges Sunday after he allegedly pointed a gun at an Uber driver, dragged his wife from the driver’s vehicle, and took her home.

Gephardt Daily is not releasing the name of the suspect in order to protect the privacy of his victim.

“An Uber driver picked up a female at her home…,” arrest documents say. “The female jumped in the car and told him to drive. As the driver left the house he saw a man running after him and the female said it was her husband.”

The driver took the woman to a liquor store, says the statement filed by an officer of the Sandy City Police Department.

“The female then asked to be dropped off at a house…. As the Uber driver stopped the vehicle, a dark-colored SUV pulled up behind him and a male stepped out of it. The male had a silver handgun and was tapping it on the driver’s window asking him who he was. The Uber driver said the male was pointing the gun right at him.

“The male then pulled the female out of the back of the Uber and dragged her over to the back seat of the SUV.”

Police responded to the residence where the Uber driver had picked up the woman, and showed the driver a picture of the male resident. The driver identified the pictured man as the suspect. A dark-colored SUV was in the driveway of the residence.

The suspect exited the house and was taken into custody, his probable cause statement says. The suspect was booked on one count of aggravated kidnapping (domestic violence), a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault (one of them domestic violence), a third-degree felony.