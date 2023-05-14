SLCPD arrests man on a dozen felony charges for stolen financial cards he said were ‘tithing donations’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was reportedly on probation or parole and who police say consented to a search of his person for illegal substances was booked into jail after officials found something else.

“Twelve credit cards were located during the search of A/P’s (arrested party’s) person,” says a probable cause statement filed by a Salt Lake City Police officer in the arrest of Christopher Lee Willis, 43. “The A/P claimed that the credit cards were tithing donations.

“One of the credit cards had been reported stolen in case SY 23-21194. There have been multiple vehicle burglaries in the area where the A/P was located. The cards did not belong to the A/P. The victim in the aforementioned case was contacted and told officers that no one had permission to be in possession of that card as it was stolen from his vehicle.”

Willis was arrested and ordered to be held without bail.