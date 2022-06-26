Man killed in head-on collision in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed Saturday afternoon when a passenger car and a pickup collided in San Juan County.

The accident happened at 4:26 p.m. when the vehicles, traveling in opposite directions on State Route 162, collided near mile marker 8, near Montezuma Creek, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“For unknown reasons, one of the vehicles crossed the center line of the highway and the two vehicles collided, head-on. When first responders arrived, the male driver of the passenger vehicle was declared deceased.

“The driver of the pickup truck was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

The crash was blocking both directions of the highway during the initial investigation.

“Names of the involved parties will be released pending family notification,” the UHP statement says.