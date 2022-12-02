Man killed in T-bone collision, rollover in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died Thursday afternoon in West Jordan after a T-bone collision and rollover.

The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bangerter Highway and 9000 South.

Lt. Rich Bell, West Jordan Police, told Gephardt Daily a silver Dodge Ram pickup traveling north on Bangerter Highway “took that exit at a high rate of speed and then T-boned a Chevy pickup traveling west on 90th South.

“The Chevy truck rolled, striking a shed that is on the corner of the Jordan Valley Hospital property, right there at that intersection. The driver of that Chevy truck was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The name and age of the victim have not been released, but Bell said he would describe the man who died as “elderly.”

The two occupants of the Ram truck, an adult man and a juvenile whose gender Bell did not know, were treated at Jordan Valley Hospital, “and are in good condition,” he said.

Investigators are trying to determine the factors that contributed to the crash, Bell said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.