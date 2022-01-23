Man missing from West Valley City care facility

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley police are asking for help in finding a 58-year-old man the say has the cognitive abilities of a 10-year-old.

According to a silver alert issued early Sunday morning, Randy Bond was last seen around 4:15 Saturday afternoon at Tradition Assisted Living and Memory Care.

The facility is located at 2938 South Redwood Road.

Bond is described as standing 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes and a salt and pepper colored beard and hair.

Anyone who sees Bond is asked to call the West Valley Police Department at (801) 840-4000 or simply dial 911.