Man rescued from Farmington Pond, transported to hospital

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rescued from Farmington Pond on Friday evening after it was reported that he had been under the water and family members were attempting to bring him out.

Sgt. Taylor Jacobson, with the Farmington Police Department, said the man, who is in his late 30s, was by himself in the water when he went under and was unable to get himself to safety.

Police and first responders arrived at about 7:30 p.m.

“Family members got him to the side of the water,” Jacobson said. “Then the medical team took over.”

The man was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

“He’s doing OK,” Jacobson told Gephardt Daily. “He was conscious and talking when they were getting him out.”

Jacobson said officials are trying to learn what led up to the event, but no foul play is suspected.