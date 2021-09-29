Man runs naked from officers after allegedly setting fire to motorhome in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man ran naked from officers after he allegedly set fire to a motorhome in West Jordan.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Owen Tyler Dellinger, 43, is facing charges of:

Aggravated arson, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Escape from official custody, a third-degree felony

Propelling a bodily substance, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Lewdness, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

On Monday, West Jordan patrol officers were dispatched on a fire assist case.

“The complainant called dispatch to report an active fire occurring in her neighbor’s motorhome in the back of the property,” the statement said. “Patrol officers arrived and were advised by witnesses that there was a male suspect that had been in the area of the fire.”

Witnesses advised the patrol officers that they saw the suspect running in the area of a canal behind the property where the motorhome was on fire. The witnesses also said the suspect was wearing shorts and no shirt.

“West Jordan officers observed a male matching the physical description that witnesses provided, except the suspect was naked,” the statement said. “The suspect fled from officers, after they gave him commands to stop. Officers located the suspect in a backyard of another neighboring house, and he was taken into custody. The suspect then fled from officers again once he was in handcuffs and being escorted to a patrol vehicle. Officers had to physically stop the suspect from fleeing when he was in handcuffs.”

A pair of gloves, boxer shorts, two cell phones, a sweatshirt, gas cans, and a shovel were located in the area around the motorhome and canal.

“A witness observed the suspect in and around a pickup truck, located on the same property and in close proximity to the motorhome,” the statement said. “Two gas cans were found in the bed of the truck. Certified accelerant detection K-9 Larielle responded to the scene and gave indications on the sweatshirt, a glove, a gas can nozzle, and the suspect’s foot while he was lying on a gurney.”

The suspect spit onto the elbow of one of the fire personnel assisting in transporting the suspect to Jordan Valley Hospital for medical care, the statement said.

“The motorhome was fully engulfed, and catching nearby trees on fire, when the fire department arrived. The motorhome and trees that were involved in the fire, are close in close proximity to multiple other houses.”

The suspect chose not to speak with investigators when he was advised of his Miranda rights.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.