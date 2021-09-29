North Tooele fire officials urge residents to call 911 in case of emergencies

NORTH TOOELE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — North Tooele fire officials are urging residents to call 911 in the case of emergencies.

“PLEASE, if you need the fire department, call 911,” said a Facebook post from North Tooele Fire District. “We come into the office several times a month and find a voice message where someone is having an emergency and they need our help, but NO ONE KNOWS.”

Firefighters do not answer the department phone at night; it is an administrative line only, the post said.

“The firefighters are also out and about all day long on calls, assignments, etc.,” the post said. “DO NOT call the station asking for help, PLEASE call 911. The dispatchers will call the crew on the radio and dispatch them to your need.”