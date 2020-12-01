Man rushed to emergency room after shooting in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dect. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man has been hospitalized after a shooting in the early hours of Tuesday in South Salt Lake.

A South Salt Lake Police statement says the incident happened at 2:33 a.m. at the Mountain Shadow Apartments.

“Multiple 9-1-1 calls were received reporting two males verbally arguing, ending with multiple shots being fired at 3895 S. 700 West,” it says.

“A victim was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle prior to police arrival. Victim is reported to be in serious but stable condition, undergoing surgery.

“Suspect is unknown and still outstanding,” the statement says. “The shooting appears to be isolated and targeted.”

The department asks anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident to call 801-840-4000.

Another option is to send an anonymous text and web tips to the South Salt Lake Police Department. To send an anonymous text tip: Text your tip to 274-637 (CRIMES). https://sslc.com/…/police/text-a-tip-to-south-salt-lake-pd

