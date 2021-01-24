Man shot, critically wounded in South Salt Lake, police locate ‘person of interest’

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police and fire department medics responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:27 p.m. to 854 W. Timber Creek Way, where they found a 44-year-old male victim in critical condition.

According to a statement from the SSLPD, the victim was transported to an area hospital.

A person of interest also has been located, SSLPD said.

Investigators and detectives are still at the scene, which appears to be stable; however, the public is asked to avoid the area, as the investigation is still underway.

Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.