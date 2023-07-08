Man shot, killed after 3-hour armed standoff in Roy

ROY, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers shot and killed a suspect after a 3-hour stand-off Friday night at a Roy apartment complex.

The incident began with 911 calls around 7:20 p.m. reporting an armed man threatening suicide in an apartment at Orchard Cove, 1813 W. 4650 South, Roy City Police Sgt. Josh Taylor told Gephardt Daily.

“Other family members were in the apartment with him which made the situation more tenuous,” Taylor said.

Family members were able to leave the apartment, Taylor said, and officers responding from multiple agencies evacuated the building and surrounding areas.

The fatal gunfire from two police officers, one from Roy and one from Ogden, came at approximately 10:20 p.m., Taylor said. There were no other injuries, he said.

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

It was not immediately known if the suspect fired any shots, the sergeant said. The name of the man killed was not released, but he was believed to be roughly 40 years old, Taylor said.

As is routine, a county-wide Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team made up of officers from multiple jurisdictions and led by the Weber County Attorney’s Office will investigate the incident and were on-scene Friday night.

People having suicidal thoughts are urged to call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.