Man stabbed at State Street motel in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was stabbed in Salt Lake City Saturday morning, and two people were taken into custody.

Lt. Lisa Pasadlo, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that police were called to the scene of a motel, near 1800 S. State, at 8:40 a.m.

A man was found stabbed in the chest, but Pasadlo said he was in good condition, and was talking with first responders.

Police searched the area and took a man and a woman into custody for questioning, she said.

“The man was stabbed as a result of some sort of altercation,” Pasadlo said. “We don’t know if it was random or if they knew each other.”

Salt Lake Fire officials rendered aid to the victim on the scene, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Pasadlo said she did not know the ages of anyone involved or the relationship, if any, between them.

“They are being questioned, and the investigation is ongoing,” she said at about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.