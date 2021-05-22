Man transported in critical condition after shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition late Friday night.

West Valley City Police Lt. Levi Lloyd said the incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 6600 West and 3785 South.

“We received a call from people in a residence that someone had been shot in the back and side,” Lloyd told Gephardt Daily. The shooting took place outside in front of the residence.

The victim, a man in his 50s, lives in a basement apartment in the building, Lloyd said. He had gunshot wounds in his torso and side as reported, and officers also found bullet holes in a nearby truck.

The investigation is still in the very early stages, and police are checking for any available surveillance video of the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more details are released.