Salt Lake City Amber Alert issued, quickly canceled after girl found safe in Tooele County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued at 2:15 p.m. Monday for a Salt Lake City girl believed abducted was canceled nine minutes later.

The issuing agency, the Salt Lake City Police Department, canceled the alert with a statement saying: “We were just made aware that (the child) was found safe and is with law enforcement in Tooele County.”

Suspected in the child’s abduction, the original SLCPD statement says, is her biological mother, who does not have custody of the child.

No further information was released.