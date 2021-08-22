Man, woman jailed in Utah County on 8 identical felony charges

HIGHLAND, Utah, Aug. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A couple is facing multiple felony charges after police say they stole a Jeep and ammunition from a Highland address, then were found to be in possession of a second car stolen out of California.

Justin Colby Jensen, 24, and Lindsay Taylor Campbell, 28, are being held without bail in the Utah County Jail on identical charges of:

Two counts of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Two counts of receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Theft of an operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Alter vehicle title/registration/license plate or permit, a third-degree felony

Fail to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Theft, value exceeds $1,500 but less than $5,000, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Theft, value less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Identical probable cause statements, filed by an officer of the Lone Peak/Alpine/Highland Police Department, say the Jeep theft was reported to have happened on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

“A Jeep was stolen as well as over $1,000 worth of ammunition and a new Nike jacket,” the statements say. “A neighbor’s security video showed a male enter onto the property and check the car door handles of the parked vehicles. The time frame of the video captured was the same as when the vehicle was stolen and later recovered a short distance away, but the ammo other property was still missing.”

Police were dispatched to a burglary in the same area the next day.

“The victim in this case confronted a male suspect that matched the same physical description as the male the previous day,” the statement says. “Also observed was a black passenger car that had a dealership advertisement as the rear plate. Ultimately, $150 was reported missing. It should be noted that two individuals were ultimately seen driving away.”

The next day, Friday, a call came to police from the same general area. A male in the front yard was confronted by the returning homeowner, the statement says. The suspect ran to a black Kia and sped off. The black Kia matched the same black passenger car from the day earlier, the police statement says.

“Officers were able to locate the vehicle and activate their emergency lights and siren. The suspects fled at a high rate of speed heading into Lehi. The suspect vehicle ultimately crashed and both male and female suspects fled on foot after officers identified themselves by yelling at them to stop. The female was apprehended and provided a false name to officers of the male suspect.”

The Kia was was found to be stolen out of California. The name the Draper resident Campbell gave police as her own belonged to the vehicle’s real owner, the statement says. At the police station, the reporting officer recognized the female suspect as Campbell, who had been investigated previously, and who was known to be engaged to Jensen.

“I had previously arrested both for similar crimes and knew that both were always together during the commission of them,” the officer wrote.

The Kia’s license plate had been altered, the probable cause statement says, and ammunition belonging to the Jeep owner was found in the vehicle, as were paraphernalia and open alcohol containers.

The officer asked that Campbell and Jensen be held without bail due to their extensive criminal history and the fact that, after their previous jail release in July, “they both fled to California together to avoid further police interaction. They were arrested in California for similar crimes as previously mentioned. They were also found previously to be in possession of stolen guns.”

A judge agreed, and Campbell and Jensen are being held without bail.