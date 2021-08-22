Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug. 22 (UPI) — Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were taken to Northwestern Hospital in Chicago where doctors are monitoring their conditions, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement on Saturday.

“Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines,” RBC, a Chicago-based international human and civil rights organization founded by Jackson, said in a statement.

Jackson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January, according to the organization.

COVID-19 infections have spiked throughout the United States amid the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant.

As of Aug. 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 8,054 so-called “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections among vaccinated individuals that have resulted in hospitalization or death.

On Thursday Sens. Angus King, I-Maine; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., announced separately that they each tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.