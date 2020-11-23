Man, woman stabbed in domestic altercation in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities in Clearfield are investigating a domestic violence incident Sunday in which two people suffered stab wounds.

The altercation, at the Clearfield Cove Apartments, at 400 N. Bruce St., was reported at 5:26 p.m., according to a Clearfield Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel found a 22-year-old man with superficial wounds to his hands, and a 21-year-old woman with a significant wound to her neck, the news release said.

The woman was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her wounds, and the man was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Initial information suggests that the incident may have occurred as a result of a possible relationship separation, the news release states, and it appears that the woman stabbed the man and then used the knife to harm herself.

The investigation is still underway as detectives interview multiple people.

No one has been arrested as yet, but it is likely that charges will be filed upon completion of the investigation, according to the news release.

North Davis Fire District and Davis County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics and Crime Lab also responded to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.