Man charged with 2 felonies after allegedly kidnapping, robbing woman in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Saturday and is facing felony charges after he allegedly kidnapped a woman, undressed her and took her jewelry.

Joshua Moore, 33, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake, Moore was with a group of people while he tried to find the victim.

When he located her, he allegedly “grabbed the victim by her neck and hair and pulled her across two apartment buildings and into an apartment with other individuals,” the affidavit states.

Moore undressed the victim, took some jewelry off her, and then he and other individuals in the apartment attacked her over a suspected theft, according to the affidavit.

The victim sustained a bite mark, red marks on her neck, a bloody forehead, and some of her teeth were knocked out, the document says.

“In the course of the robbery another individual pulled a gun on the victim as well as a knife,” and under Utah Code 76-2-202, the accused person “has criminal responsibility for the conduct.”

The apartment’s owner told Moore to get the victim out of the apartment, and the victim tried to flee, but Moore allegedly continued to follow and chase her until she escaped to another apartment, the charging document states.

According to the affidavit, the apartment owner saw Moore drag a female into their apartment by her hair and neck, and “Other witnesses observed the victim being attacked and pursued by a group of individuals.”

Moore was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he remains without bail.

It is currently unknown if the other individuals involved in the incident are in custody or if they have been charged.