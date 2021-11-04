Man, woman transported to hospital after ‘rolling domestic’ incident in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police investigators say a man and woman were transported to area hospitals Thursday morning after a “rolling domestic” incident which resulted in a stabbing.

The incident happened near 8000 S. 3500 East at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A “rolling domestic” means the altercation occurred in a vehicle.

The man was stabbed in Sandy, Sandy Police Department Sgt. Clayton Swenson told Gephardt Daily, then the two were ultimately located in Cottonwood Heights.

The 25-year-old man sustained stab wounds to the face and hands, while the 35-year-old woman received minor injuries, Swenson said. It’s not clear at this time how she sustained those injuries.

Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.