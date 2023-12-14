Loose moose tranquilized, relocated after posing threat to Mantua area motorists

MANTUA, Utah, Dec. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A moose meandering along U.S. Highway 91 in Mantua had to be escorted off the premises Wednesday.

The moose, officials said, was running in and out of traffic.

Utah Division of Wildlife rangers, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Mantua police responded to the site of the brewing crisis near mile marker six just after 5 p.m.

After careful analysis, the gathered experts decided it was nap time for Mr. Moose, who was then promptly shot in or about his keister with a specially prepared chemical cocktail dart

UHP and MPD provided traffic control until DWR rangers were able to subdue the tranquilized critter in a field adjacent to the highway.

“The moose was safely loaded into a trailer and transported away from the area without further incident.”