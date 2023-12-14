Robbery and hit-and-run suspect sought in Weber County

FARR WEST, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A shoplifting suspect made his case a felony as his vehicle hit an employee as he fled, police say.

Deputies handled a robbery case at the Cal Ranch store in Farr West, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday night of the afternoon incident.

“The initial investigation has revealed that an elderly store employee approached a male who had taken merchandise out of the store without paying.

“The male suspect got into a Chevy pickup with other persons. The vehicle fled and hit the elderly male victim, knocking him down and causing a head injury. The vehicle fled the area and has not been located.”

The post on social media includes photos attached of the suspect vehicle and one of the male suspects involved.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“​If you have any information about the suspect and/or vehicle in the attached photos, please contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221, or the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631, and reference Weber County Sheriff’s Office case 23WC44677.”