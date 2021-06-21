Mapleton boil advisory lifted

MAPLETON, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The boil advisory issued by the city of Mapleton last week has been lifted.

“The Division of Drinking Water has lifted the boil order issued on June 20, 2021 and the drinking water system has returned to normal service,” says a statement issued Sunday.

“Mapleton City collected eight follow-up samples throughout the city on June 18th and nine samples on June 19th. All samples were absent of coliform and E. coli bacteria. These sample results show the drinking water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.”

The initial advisory was issued Thursday. A statement said a test of spring water on Wednesday was found to be contaminated with Total Coliform and E. coli.

“We take your health and the quality of our drinking water very seriously and the city will not use our spring sources until we have confirmed they meet all water quality standards,” the Sunday statement says. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

City officials recommended the following steps to flush potentially harmful water from home plumbing systems.

Purge all water-using fixtures and appliances of standing water (ice machines, beverage makers, hot water heaters, etc.)

Clean and sanitize all fixtures, sinks and equipment connected to the waterlines

Flush the building’s water lines for at least two minutes

Clean faucet screens

Clean the water line strainers on mechanical dishwashing machines and similar equipment

Anyone suffering from illness that may be related to E. coli is urged to consult their physician and report any E. coli related illness to the Department of Health.