3rd man arrested in fatal gang shooting outside Millcreek convenience store, police say

MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A third man has been arrested in what police say was a gang-related fatal shooting Nov. 11 outside a Millcreek convenience store.

Salman Ahmed, 19, was arrested Friday for investigation of murder, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting death of Talib “Kunda” Ahmed, 18.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 11 to reports of gunshots in the parking lot of 7-Eleven, 4051 S. State. By that afternoon, Unified police had arrested Houssein Musse, 18, in connection with the shooting.

Police say a white Lexus with five people inside, including Talib Ahmed, arrived at the 7-Eleven at 12:26 a.m. About two minutes later, a black Chrysler 300 with at least three occupants — including Salman Ahmed and Musse — pulled into the store’s parking lot, court documents state.

A fight between the two groups ensued on the north side of the 7-Eleven, police said, resulting in shots being fired.

Salman Ahmed sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen during the shooting, police said. Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to Intermountain Medical Center via ambulance, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Salman Ahmed is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Three counts of discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

On Nov. 13, police arrested Joshua Harun Nena, 23, for obstruction of justice, a second degree-felony, in connection with the shooting.

Police say Nena is Talib Ahmed’s cousin and originally told officers that his vehicle, the white Lexus, had been stolen prior to the shooting but later changed his story.

“[Nena’s] false information directly hindered the investigation of the homicide and the involved parties,” his probable cause statement says.