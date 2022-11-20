Police: 2 shot at off-campus UVU housing complex expected to make full recovery

OREM, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say two people are expected to make a full recovery after being shot early Saturday at an off-campus apartment complex for Utah Valley University students.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to Axis Luxury Student Living, 1435 W. 800 South, where two people had been shot, according to a Facebook post from the Orem Police Department.

“Both victims received medical treatment and are expected to make a full recovery,” the post states.

Police are working to identify the shooter, who fled the scene, according to police. The shooting is believed to be “an isolated event,” the post states.

Anyone with information about the shooting or those involved is asked to contact the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.