Mindy Benson named interim president of Southern Utah University

CEDAR CITY, July 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Board of Higher Education has unanimously named Mindy Benson as interim president of Southern Utah University to take effect on July 26, 2021.

The Board of Higher Education will undertake a search for a new president and immediately begin the process of appointing a presidential search committee over the next several weeks.

Utah System of Higher Education Commissioner Dave R. Woolstenhulme announced last month that then Southern Utah University President Scott L. Wyatt would step down to fill the new position of senior executive director of statewide online education within the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. Wyatt will run Utah’s new program starting on Aug. 15.

Benson said she is humbled and honored to serve as interim president for Southern Utah University.

“I have a deep and abiding love for SUU,” she said in a statement released by the university. “My father worked here, I earned my degrees here, I teach here, and I value the heritage that has established a solid foundation for our students and their promising futures. This is an important time at SUU as we have been a leader in growth, innovation and, most notably, student success. I look forward to working with SUU’s administrative leaders, faculty and staff to elevate the university’s impact on our students, our community, and our region.”

Benson was appointed as the first vice president for Alumni and Community Relations in 2014 and will be the first female to serve in the presidential role for the institution. Benson has excelled at SUU advancing through a variety of positions, including director of student life and leadership and executive director of Alumni Relations.

“Benson’s success and reliable institutional knowledge of Southern Utah University have prepared her to fill the role of interim president,” Harris H. Simmons, Chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education, said in the prepared statement.

“Benson’s strong leadership throughout her career has ensured successful execution of campus events and other student activities. With her exceptional relationships and connections across campus and in the community, the Board is sure that she will see Southern Utah University through a successful transition period.”