Minor earthquake shakes northwest Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah Jan. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A small earthquake shook part of northwest Box Elder County on Friday morning.

The 3.07 magnitude quake happened occurred a 3.7 miles east of Howell, a town with an estimated population (in 2017) of 249.

The earthquake happened at a depth of 4.47 miles.

“A number of people are reporting having felt weak to light shaking during a small #earthquake this morning in Box Elder County, west of Garland,” a tweet from Utah Emergency Management.

“Contribute to citizen science by making a report here.”