Missing Florida boy may be heading to Utah with father

MOUNT DORA, Florida, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 9-year-old boy who is missing from Mount Dora, Florida, may be heading to Utah, where his father previously lived.

A poster from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said John Weldon, 9, may be traveling with his father Daryl Weldon, who does not have custody of the child.

The pair have been missing from Mount Dora since March 2. Daryl Weldon has reportedly previously lived in both Harrisville and Brigham City, and has associates in other parts of northern Utah, said a Facebook post from the Mount Dora Police Department.

John Weldon is Caucasian, 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Daryl Weldon, 42, is Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The pair are thought to be traveling in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with a Florida license plate IB14FR, the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John or Daryl Weldon should call the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-516-4232.