Missing Idaho mother, children may be headed to Utah, sheriff investigators say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Nov. 9. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho said Monday afternoon a missing and endangered 35-year-old woman and her two young children may be heading south to Utah.

Mandy Guvench, 35, and her two children, 7-year-old Tristan Wright and 1-year-old Konnor Wright were last seen near Weston, Idaho. Weston is just north of the Idaho/Utah border.

Guvench is likely suffering from mental health issues and the children may be at risk with the cold weather and lack of money and resources, the sheriff’s office said.

The three are believed to be traveling in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Idaho plates 1F67643.

Guvench is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She is Caucasian and has red hair, blue eyes and a red birthmark on her forearm.

Tristan stands approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 48 pounds. He is Caucasian and has brown eyes, blonde hair and a light red birthmark between his eyebrows.

Konnor is approximately 2 feet 9 inches tall and 33 pounds, is Caucasian, and has blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone that sees the trio or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 208-852-1234 option 2.