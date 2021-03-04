Missing person recovered from below South Kaibab Trailhead in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Arizona, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing person has been recovered from below the the South Kaibab Trailhead in Grand Canyon National Park.

On Wednesday, National Park Service personnel located a body and a motorcycle after a multi-day search and rescue operation, said a news release.

Park rangers recovered the body which was located approximately 465 ft. below the rim. The body was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person John Pennington, officials said.

Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky, was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around Feb. 23, 2021 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point. He had his motorcycle with him. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No additional information is available at this time.