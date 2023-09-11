Grand Canyon hiker, 55, dead after medical emergency; NPS cautions visitors about extreme heat

GRAND CANYON, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that a hiker died Saturday near the North Kaibab Trail, about a mile south of the Cottonwood campground.

The communications center received an emergency call at 1:55 p.m. that day, and responded to the distress call.

“Soon thereafter the hiker became unresponsive and bystanders initiated CPR,” the park statement says. “National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded to the call via helicopter. Given the location, specialized helicopter maneuvers were employed to allow rangers to assume care of the hiker, initiating advance life support efforts.

“Attempts to resuscitate the hiker were unsuccessful. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Virginia who was hiking from the South to North Rim (Rim-to-Rim) in a single day.”

The park serviced noted that in the summer, “temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F in the shade. Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

“Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions.”

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino (Arizona) County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.