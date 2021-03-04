1 dead in crash south of Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a crash south of Plymouth in Box Elder County early Thursday morning.

At 6:06 a.m., the driver of a 2015 black Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 13, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“It appears the driver drove the Accord off the roadway to the right and overcorrected the vehicle in an effort to regain the control,” the news release said. “Unfortunately, the vehicle spun out of control, crossed northbound traffic, went off the roadway and rolled multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.”

Drug and alcohol impairment are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

The deceased individual has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.