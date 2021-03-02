Mitt Romney knocked unconscious in fall

BOSTON, Massachusetts, March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was knocked unconscious when he fell in Boston over the weekend, leaving him with stitches and a black eye, according to the New York Post.

Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday night: “I took a fall. Knocked me unconscious. But I’m doing better.”

He said he was visiting his grandchildren when he got injured.

Romney also joked: “I went to CPAC, that was a problem,” referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference that ended Sunday. Romney was not invited to the event, the report said.

He also added he wasn’t sure how many stitches he received.

“A lot of stitches,” he said. “I don’t know how many. I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said, I don’t know, but it’s all through my eyebrow and my lip.”

