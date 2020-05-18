Moab police negotiate surrender of barricaded suspect armed with handgun

MOAB, Utah, May 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Moab City police officers negotiated the surrender of a barricaded suspect allegedly armed with a handgun Saturday night.

A news release from Moab City Police Department Monday said that approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a local residence on a report of a domestic altercation.

“Upon arrival, responding officers observed a male and female subject quickly exit a vehicle parked in front of the home,” the news release said. “The male threw the female to the ground and then brandished a handgun as he ran toward the home. The initial two officers moved to the female and evacuated her to a position of cover behind a police vehicle.”

The man briefly entered the home before stepping out onto the front porch while holding a semi-automatic handgun, the news release said. Additional officers responded and established containment while also evacuating residents from surrounding homes.

Officers learned that the adult daughter of the female subject was inside a camp trailer on the property. They devised a hasty rescue and successfully extricated the female while other officers distracted the man.

“During the incident, the male alternately pointed the handgun to his head and held it at his side,” the news release said. “His behavior was highly erratic and would alternate between a state of agitation and calm. Officers learned that the male was intoxicated, potentially under the influence of methamphetamine and may have been suffering from mental health issues.”

After over an hour of negotiation with the suspect he placed the handgun on the ground and walked several feet away from it. Officers tactically approached the male, secured the weapon and took him into custody without further incident.

The male was assessed at Moab Regional Hospital and was transported to a mental health facility in the Salt Lake City area. He is facing numerous charges associated with the incident.

His name is not being released at this time due to his status as a mental health patient.

“The successful resolution of this incident was due to incredible bravery and exceptional teamwork involving officers from multiple local agencies,” the news release said.

“During the incident resources were deployed by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and Grand County EMS. The Moab City Police Department is thankful for the partnerships we enjoy with these and all regional public safety agencies.”