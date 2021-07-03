Monk Springs Fire near Kanosh estimated at 100 acres

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Monk Springs Fire, which started Friday, is currently estimated at 100 acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted late Friday night.

“Air & ground resources worked hard today on the #MonkSpringsFire. Estimating 100 ac. w/ 90% of the perimeter boxed in with fire retardant. Fire behavior has moderated this evening,” the tweet said.

Ground crews are remaining on scene through Friday night. Additional air and ground resources will be available Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info.

The lightning-caused fire, about six miles southeast of Kanosh, was initially estimated at 40 acres. The fire is burning timber and grass. No structures are threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered.

Resources responding Friday included two single-engine air tankers (SEATS), five engines, eight smokejumpers, and one Type 3 helicopter.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.