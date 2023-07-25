Monument Fire burning in Uintah County now 40% contained

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lightning-caused wildfire that has burned an estimated 82 acres in Uintah County was 40% contained Monday night, officials said.

The Monument Fire started about 3:30 p.m. Saturday about 55 miles southeast of Vernal in the Book Cliffs near Monument Ridge Road and Cliff Dweller Ridge.

Crews had expected 100% containment by Monday night but encountered some challenges Monday, state wildfire officials said.

“Firefighters found pockets of heat near their lines earlier today that they expected would cool down. That did not happen,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media.

“Crews worked throughout the day on the fire’s edge to extinguish the hot spots with help from a helicopter crew making water drops. Firefighters also searched unburned areas near the fire’s edge, looking for possible hot spots to ensure their control lines were holding.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.