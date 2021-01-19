More free COVID-19 testing sites open throughout Utah

UTAH, Jan. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is offering free rapid antigen testing at more locations throughout the state of Utah.

Officials selected the sites based on high virus positivity rates, lower testing rates, the results of untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data, according to the UDoH.

Some locations will be drive-through and others will be conducted in buildings. Anyone older than age 5 can be tested. All are asked to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

People do not need to have symptoms to be tested, but health officials encourage those who do have symptoms to come and confirm their status.

Officials ask those who plan to come to register online. People can register on site, but it may take longer. Identification may be required.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, a UDoH statement says. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in the body. If a person has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, he or she will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Beaver County:

Milford High School, 62 N 300 W, Milford, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Carbon County:

Walmart, 255 S Hwy 55, Price, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Ridgeline High School, 180 N 300 W, Millville, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Duchesne County:

Duchesne County Centennial Event Center, 400 W 60 E, Duchesne, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/21 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Emery County:

Stewart’s Market 621 E Main St, Castle Dale, Friday, 1/22 and Saturday, 1/23, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

JWP River History Museum 1775 E Main Street, Green River, Friday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 1/23 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Huntington Fire Department, 360 N Main St, Huntington, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/21 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Millard County:

Fillmore Family Medicine, 77 S. Hwy 99, Fillmore, Wednesday, 1/21 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 1/22 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Ace Hardware, 126 E Main St, Delta, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Herriman High School, 11917 S Mustang Trail, Herriman, Wednesday, 1/21 and Thursday, 1/22 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

San Juan County:

San Juan County Building, 117 S Main St, Monticello, drive-through, Wednesday, 1/20 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 1/21 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Sevier County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County:

Enola Gay Hanger, 10th Street, Wendover, Tuesday, 1/19 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Uintah County:

Uintah High School, 1880 W 500 N, Vernal, Friday, 1/22 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 1/23 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (From Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Wednesday, 1/20 and Friday, 1/22 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (both days) Saturday, 1/23 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Garfield County:

Escalante High School, 800 UT-12, Escalante, Friday, 1/22 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here.

Bryce Valley High School, 721 Bryce Way, Tropic, Friday, 1/22 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Panguitch Elementary School (inside the gym), 110 S 100 W, Panguitch, Friday, 1/22 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Parowan High School Gym, 168 N Main St, Parowan, Saturday, 1/23 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Kane County:

Valley High, 150 N Center Street, Orderville. 1/21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register here.

Kanab Center, 20 N 100 E, Kanab, Thursday, 1/21, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Morgan County:

Morgan County Building (auditorium), 48 W Young Street, Morgan, Tuesday, 1/19 and Wednesday, 1/20 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Frontier Middle School, 1427 E Mid Valley Rd, Eagle Mountain, Wednesday 1/20 and Thursday 1/21 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. Look in spam or junk mail. Try to open the email on a non-app browser (chrome, firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

These locations are independent, but included as a courtesy.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.