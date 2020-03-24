More LDS missionaries returning to home nations due to COVID-19 concerns

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The Salt Lake City Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temple. Photo Courtesy: Intellectual Reserve

March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday afternoon that more missionaries are returning to their home nations due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This applies to all areas except Europe and Europe East and the following countries: Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan,” said a news release from the LDS Church.

The new release contains the following information:

Elders serving in the U.S. and Canada Released at 21 months
Missionaries returning home for health reasons (all missions) Released and 14-day self-isolation
Elders returning to the U.S. and Canada who have fewer than 180 days (six months) remaining Released and 14-day self-isolation
Elders returning to the U.S. and Canada who have more than 180 days (six months) remaining Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned
Sisters returning to the U.S. and Canada who have fewer than 90 days (three months) remaining Released and 14-day self-isolation
Sisters returning to the U.S. and Canada who have more than 90 days (three months) remaining Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned
Missionaries returning to their home country in Africa Go directly to their assigned mission
Missionaries returning to all other home countries Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned
Missionaries unable to return to their home country (travel restrictions, etc.) Remain in original mission or temporarily reassigned, as necessary
All other missionaries Complete their mission as scheduled

 

Other Stories of Interest:  'Significant' number of LDS missionaries -- more than 1,600 -- heading home, from Philippines to Salt Lake City, on 5 chartered planes

Each missionary who returns home is asked to self-isolate for 14 days following instructions from the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, officials released the following guidelines for returning missionaries.

