More LDS missionaries returning to home nations due to COVID-19 concerns

March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday afternoon that more missionaries are returning to their home nations due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This applies to all areas except Europe and Europe East and the following countries: Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan,” said a news release from the LDS Church.

The new release contains the following information:

Elders serving in the U.S. and Canada Released at 21 months Missionaries returning home for health reasons (all missions) Released and 14-day self-isolation Elders returning to the U.S. and Canada who have fewer than 180 days (six months) remaining Released and 14-day self-isolation Elders returning to the U.S. and Canada who have more than 180 days (six months) remaining Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned Sisters returning to the U.S. and Canada who have fewer than 90 days (three months) remaining Released and 14-day self-isolation Sisters returning to the U.S. and Canada who have more than 90 days (three months) remaining Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned Missionaries returning to their home country in Africa Go directly to their assigned mission Missionaries returning to all other home countries Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned Missionaries unable to return to their home country (travel restrictions, etc.) Remain in original mission or temporarily reassigned, as necessary All other missionaries Complete their mission as scheduled

Each missionary who returns home is asked to self-isolate for 14 days following instructions from the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, officials released the following guidelines for returning missionaries.