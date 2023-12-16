More than 18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Taylorsville bust

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A rolling stop at a red light and poor signaling changing lanes led to the seizure of more than 18 pounds of fentanyl, likely a multi-million dollar bust, in Taylorsville.
Police had an apartment in the area of 1119 W. Clubhouse Dr. under surveillance over reports and complaints about “short stay” visits to the residence signaling possible drug buys, according to charging documents for four apparent Hondurans in the country illegally. They were booked into jail early Thursday morning on suspicion of drug and weapons charges.
A Taylorsville officer followed the four leaving the apartment in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that night, according to their probable cause affidavits filed in 3rd District Court.
“I followed the vehicle to 4100 S 3200 W where it made a right hand turn against a red light without coming to a complete stop,” the officer wrote in the affidavits for all four.
“I continued following the vehicle as it turned west on 3500 S and merged right without signaling for two seconds. I initiated a traffic stop for the violations.”
Things moved fairly quickly after that, according to the court documents, as a West Valley City police dog alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle, and a search revealed cellophane used in drug packaging inside. “The occupants stated they lived in California and would not provide an address or location where they were staying in Utah.”
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent arrived to confirm all four were illegal immigrants. They had nearly $6,500 in cash total on their persons in U.S. currency. “The occupants said the proceeds were from their jobs as painters.”
Which lead to a search warrant obtained and served on the apartment in question. Officers found 18.2 pounds of fentanyl, court documents say, plus a 9mm handgun, a large amount of U.S. currency in a shoe box, 177.8 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
All four men, Cristian Kaled Doblado Palma, 21; Nilson Doblado-Palma, 25; Antony Samir Doblado-Palma, 23; and Arlon Antonio Torres Doblado 25, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of two counts each of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute. All face variations of weapons charges related to the handgun, illegal immigration, and those with past felony offenses prohibited from possession, use or transfer of a firearm.
Factors can apparently vary in calculating the street value of fentanyl. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has said five pounds of the opioid goes for over $200,000.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website detailed a Nov. 2022 bust with 50 pounds of fentanyl at $7 million. A May 2023 seizure listed 11 pounds at $5 million.