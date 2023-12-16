More than 18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Taylorsville bust

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A rolling stop at a red light and poor signaling changing lanes led to the seizure of more than 18 pounds of fentanyl, likely a multi-million dollar bust, in Taylorsville.

Police had an apartment in the area of 1119 W. Clubhouse Dr. under surveillance over reports and complaints about “short stay” visits to the residence signaling possible drug buys, according to charging documents for four apparent Hondurans in the country illegally. They were booked into jail early Thursday morning on suspicion of drug and weapons charges.

A Taylorsville officer followed the four leaving the apartment in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that night, according to their probable cause affidavits filed in 3rd District Court.