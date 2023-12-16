Utah Lt. Governor’s older brother missing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s lieutenant governor is asking for help finding her older brother, overdue in Utah County on a trip from his home in Nevada.

“ We are desperately looking for my oldest brother, Brian Hulse,” Deidre Henderson said on social media just after 9 p.m. Friday. “He is a grad student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. We expected him home on Wednesday.

“Please, please share this so we can find him and bring him safely home.”

Brian Hulse, 53, is described as 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, last seen Wednesday near UNLV. He drives a gray Nissan Rogue with Utah license plate T31 5CW.