Mother of former NFL quarterback Luke Falk, missing in Salt Lake City, found safe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The mother of former NFL quarterback Luke Falk has been located after she went missing from a Salt Lake City eatery Saturday night, leading Falk to make a plea for help to his 13,500 Instagram followers.

“My mom @analeefalk has been missing since last night and was last seen with my uncle Zach and aunt Kara at Twist Bar and Bistro in downtown Salt Lake,” said Falk’s initial request for help, issued Sunday morning.

“They last saw her at 10:30 p.m. when she said she was going to the restroom. She then disappeared. She doesn’t have her purse, wallet and cell phone and has no shoes on. She was wearing white pants as well.”

Luke Falk, who played for Logan High School and Washington State University before spending time on the rosters of the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, shared a happy update later on Sunday.

“My mom has been found! The police were tipped off just a little while ago at an apartment complex with somebody matching my mom’s description. They arrived immediately and fortunately it was her,” Falk wrote on Sunday.

“They got her the medical attention she needed and she is now at a local hospital getting treatment. Thank you to everyone for all your effort in the past 24 hours. From all of the police officers working tirelessly, to all of your reposts, suggestions, tips, information and for the search party last night. This was a total collective effort and I got to see the amazingly good and compassionate side of humanity. Words can’t express my gratitude. Thank you.”

No additional details were shared regarding the incident.