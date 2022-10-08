Mother pulls gun on juvenile daughter’s boyfriend to stop brutal attack

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail and charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly punched, stomped on, and cut off the air supply to his 16-year-old girlfriend.

The abuse only stopped after the victim’s mother heard cries from another room, then rushed in and saw what was happening. The mother then retrieved a gun to hold on the suspect while ordering him to stop, the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

The suspect, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the victim, was arrested Thursday following the Sept. 29 incident.

The juvenile victim reported the suspect had “headbutted her in the nose, stomped on her head, punched her multiple times in the head,” and cut off her air supply by forcing her face into a towel.

The probable cause says the girl, when interviewed last week at the Children’s Justice Center, still had significant bruising.

And “from medical records, it was discovered she had a fractured nose, cervical spine fracture, and a concussion.”

The 19-year-old man was arrested by an officer of the Taylorsville Police Department and booked into jail on one charge of aggravated child abuse, intentional, a second-degree felony. He was ordered held without bail.

Anyone dealing with domestic violence is urged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.