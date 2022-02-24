Motorcyclist, 21, critically injured in collision with van entering Ogden roadway

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who collided with a van in Ogden Wednesday afternoon was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Ogden City police were called to the scene, in the 200 block of 12th street, at 12:29 p.m.

“A white Chevy work van, driven by a male, age 43, was facing north in the entrance of the businesses on the south side of 12th Street,” an Ogden City Police statement says.

“The van accelerated across the roadway to travel north on Childs Avenue and was struck in the passenger rear by the motorcyclist.

“The van spun and rolled onto the driver’s side.

“The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver of the van was not injured.”

The accident is being investigated by the traffic unit, the statement says.