Motorcyclist arrested in Lehi after multi-city, multi-agency effort

UTAH COUNTY, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who had been racing with other vehicles was taken into custody after twice fleeing Utah Highway Patrol and its helicopter, a UHP officer says.

“There was a motorcycle that fled from two of our troopers in the Highway Patrol, and we had the helicopter down there that followed,” UHP Trooper Quincey Bruer told Gephardt Daily.

The motorcycle drove through American Fork and Lehi, he said.

“Multiple agencies attempted to stop them and they fled.”

Other agencies include the Lehi City Police and the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office.

“The helicopter stayed with the lead bike which pulled into Lehi Gateway townhomes. They parked the motorcycle and two males fled on foot.”

Bruer said he believes just one person, a 19-year-old male, was taken into custody.

“There’ll be multiple charges, such as fleeing and exhibition of speed,” he said. “”Exhibition of speed is related to racing.”