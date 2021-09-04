Motorcyclist dead after collision with truck pulling cattle trailer in Logan Canyon

LOGAN CANYON, Utah, Sept. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a truck hauling a trailer that was transporting cattle, according to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman.

The accident happened at U.S. Highway 89 milepost 472, about 11 miles northeast of Logan.

Trooper Andrew Battenfield told Gephardt Daily that troopers are on the scene, but he does not yet have full details because of poor cell phone service in the mountains.

The canyon was closed to traffic for approximately two hours, but has reopened, according to a 2:45 p.m. tweet from LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch.

